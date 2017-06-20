Local Veterans Head To Lake Jefferson For Some Fun

A local organization is helping America's veterans enjoy some well–deserved R&R.

Mark Frost and his wife, Jennifer are making sure that veterans from every branch of the military were having a little bit of fun on East Lake Jefferson on Tuesday. As they opened their house and their hearts to some of America's heroes.

"We love doing it, said Host Mark Frost. "We've done it for about 10 years now. This is the first year where we've had a concentration on Vets, but the biggest blessing that Mankato has got right now is Vine. Vine is the sponsor of this and the coordinators."

VINE Faith in Action Organization In Mankato is dedicated to helping local senior citizens. This trip is also made possible thanks to grant funding provided by The Veteran4Veterans Trust.

"We've just had a wonderful day here, and we've got the first day of summer, it's turning out to be a beautiful day," said Volunteer Al Dorn.

"I guess they have lots of entertainment. They take you in, I guess you can do some fishing, swimming, boat rides, and there's plenty of food to eat," said US Navy Veteran Arnie Ranum.

"We don't do this because we have to, we look forward to doing this every year. We love doing this with these people and it's been a phenomenal experience," said Frost.

It might not seem like a big deal to have a barbecue, but to some of these men and women, an event like this means the world.

"It is important for everyone of us to get involved and thank these people for what they've done," said Frost. "My father was a B-17 pilot in World War II, two of my brothers are Army veterans from the Vietnam era. I never went, so this is kind of my "give back" and I would love to see anybody who wants to get involved in something like this just talk to VINE or talk to me and I would be more than happy to talk to them about it."

