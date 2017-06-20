Meeting Energy Needs With High Voltage Lines

With the growth of renewable energy, high voltage power lines are needed to carry the electricity to those seeking to plug in.

Southern Minnesota residents are filling the cafeteria at Maple River High School, complete with maps and staff to explain new infrastructure running power between the Huntley substation south of Winnebago and the Wilmarth substation north of Mankato.

Xcel Energy Permitting Agent Tom Hillstrom said, "The project that we're proposing is a 345-kilovolt transmission line. That is the largest transmission line we see in this area."

The estimated more than $100 million Huntley–Wilmarth project will run the overhead lines 40 to 50 miles from the two sites.

It's aiming to ease congestion on the power grid and add more energy farmed by wind and solar.

Hillstrom said, "Some of the coal plants are being shut down; we're moving more toward renewable energy, which is now becoming some of the cheapest source of energy. It's not only a public policy issue, but it's an economic issue."

As Xcel Energy and ITC Midwest plan for construction of the utility, they're hosting open houses to energize feedback about which of the five proposed routes to run the lines.

Hillstrom said, "Ideally you'd have a straight line route, and that would be the shortest and the cheapest route, but there are many things that we tend to need to avoid. There's state parks, there's federal land, and then there's what we're hearing today, is what people think we should avoid."

The proposed routes could including running lines through part of Blue Earth, Faribault, Martin and Nicollet counties.

Construction is expected to start in 2020, with the project online a year later.

The project will be hosting another open house June 21 in Mankato at the Courtyard by Marriott from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

