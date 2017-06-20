Investigation: No Negligence Of Explosives By Quarry

A Wells man is airlifted following an accident last night in Faribault County.
A 49-year-old Mankato man is charged with allegedly exposing himself to passers-by.
A 16–year–old boy is safe after authorities were called to search for him as he was kayaking on Lake Ballantyne northwest of Madison Lake.
The Minnesota State Fair has announced its list of new foods for 2017.
An accident involving a vehicle and a combine leaves one person injured. It happened just after 10 last night.
City council adds another $71,000 to North Mankato's home improvement fund
A long-time Christian gift shop in Mankato has announced it is closing its doors for good.
State funding for Blue Earth is helping the city come one step closer to constructing a new museum honoring the Jolly Green Giant.
