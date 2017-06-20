Investigation: No Negligence Of Explosives By Quarry

The city's investigation into the use of explosives at the Jefferson Quarry has determined there was no negligent discharge of explosives in the quarry on April 25.

That's the day the controlled blast rocked Mankato.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) continues to classify the event as a blast.

Per city code blasting permits for the Jefferson Quarry were suspended for 60 days which is the maximum allowed.

As part of the investigation, quarry operations issues identified include storm water permitting, security, boundary issues, and reclamation plan.

Jordan Sands commissioned an independent report. Anyone with questions and any claims of damage from the April 25 event can direct their questions to Jordan Sands.

The city of Mankato has entered into an operating agreement with Jordan Sands to permit blasting in the quarry with several conditions which include all blasting in the quarry will end by December 29, 2017. Blasting is limited between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

From City of Mankato Release:

Jordan Sands commissioned an independent report by Barr Engineering, who came to several conclusions about the April 25 seismic event. Questions about their report should be directed to Jordan Sands at 855-385-8343 and/or Barr Engineering at 952-832-2600. Anyone with any claims of damage from the April 25 event should direct their questions to Jordan Sands.

The city of Mankato has entered into an operating agreement with Jordan Sands to permit blasting in the quarry with the condition that all terms of the agreement are satisfied.

Operating agreement stipulations include:

Phased blasting permit issuance based on benchmarks of submitting final operating and blasting plan, reclamation plan and boundary survey for review and approval.

All blasting in the quarry will end by December 29, 2017. If blasting and quarrying is proposed to extend beyond that date (because of unavoidable delays during the remainder of 2017), a committee including citizens, city and Jordan staff will be established.

Implement requirements for blasting protocols, including notification of nearby property owners, control of flyrock and extended monitoring of ground movements following a blast.

Add requirements for controlling dust and sediment from the quarry. A truck washing station has been installed.

Develop requirements to provide enhanced quarry safety and security – including warning signage, fencing and berming .

Require submission of a bond for the reclamation plan.

Designated quarry hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Blasting is limited between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The city of Mankato reserves the right to suspend the blasting permit for any suspected violation of Minnesota Statutes or the Mankato City Code

--KEYC News 12