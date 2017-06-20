New State Fair Foods Unveiled

The list has been released!

New treats at this year's Minnesota State Fair were announced today, along with four new vendors.

There's nothing crazy - crazy this year... but a whole bunch of interesting combinations.

The Bowl o' Dough is made up of scoops of brownie batter, European and chocolate chip cookie dough, and a scoop of lemon ricotta cheese cake.

There's the Bacon Fluffernutter - grilled cinnamon bun sandwich with a bacon, peanut butter and marshmallow cream filling.

Corn on the cob, coated with crushed Doritos and nacho cheese.

Cherry bombs... that's deep fried licorice.

And we'll end with Triple Truffle Trotters - waffle fries, topped with peppers and bacon... with a big dollop of black diamond truffle oil mayonnaise.

31 new dishes in total this year.





-- KEYC News 12