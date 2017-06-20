Area Football Players Learn Firsthand From Vikings Great

It's never too early to start thinking about Vikings training camp.

And even though the pros don't take the gridiron for another month, that didn't stop a former Viking from coming to Mankato.

Youth players from all over the area learned first–hand from Vikings great, E.J. Henderson.

It's always a great opportunity to learn from the best and for three years now former Vikings linebacker E.J. Henderson is trading in pads for flags while showing kids the in and outs of the great game of football.

"Working with kids is something fun for me, keeps me fun, relaxed, smiling. This is just my way of giving back, and I'm glad the Vikings gave me the opportunity and platform," said Henderson, Vikings Youth Football Manager.

"I like to see kids develop over the three days, usually when we start they try to get acclimated to the drills, the speed, how structured it is. But on the third day, they're mini pros, they're out there going through the drills, and obviously watching them play flag football really enjoy themselves and score touchdowns is a really good moment," added Henderson.

And who knows some of these youth players may wind up dressing in purple and gold on Sundays.

"I told them earlier, you never know, you know when I was their age, I didn't know I'd play in the NFL, I just kept grinding, and played football, sports, and look what it led to. I told them to just keep grinding, you never know, you could be that one," said Henderson.

Former Scarlet stand–out and future Maverick C.J. Terry hopes to follow in Henderson's footsteps and was on hand to help with the three day camp.

"Football really helps you build teamwork, keeps you determined, keeps you motivated, it keeps you on the right path especially there are so many other things that young kids and myself can be in to. It keeps you out of bad places and bad things happening to you. Sports do that in general, but in football, you have a tough mind, tough body, and I think it really helps shape you up to be a man," said Terry.

--KEYC News 12