KEYC - Area Football Players Learn Firsthand From Vikings Great

Area Football Players Learn Firsthand From Vikings Great

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

It's never too early to start thinking about Vikings training camp.

And even though the pros don't take the gridiron for another month, that didn't stop a former Viking from coming to Mankato.

Youth players from all over the area learned first–hand from Vikings great, E.J. Henderson.

It's always a great opportunity to learn from the best and for three years now former Vikings linebacker E.J. Henderson is trading in pads for flags while showing kids the in and outs of the great game of football.

"Working with kids is something fun for me, keeps me fun, relaxed, smiling. This is just my way of giving back, and I'm glad the Vikings gave me the opportunity and platform," said Henderson, Vikings Youth Football Manager. 

"I like to see kids develop over the three days, usually when we start they try to get acclimated to the drills, the speed, how structured it is. But on the third day, they're mini pros, they're out there going through the drills, and obviously watching them play flag football really enjoy themselves and score touchdowns is a really good moment," added Henderson. 

And who knows some of these youth players may wind up dressing in purple and gold on Sundays.

"I told them earlier, you never know, you know when I was their age, I didn't know I'd play in the NFL, I just kept grinding, and played football, sports, and look what it led to. I told them to just keep grinding, you never know, you could be that one," said Henderson.

Former Scarlet stand–out and future Maverick C.J. Terry hopes to follow in Henderson's footsteps and was on hand to help with the three day camp.

"Football really helps you build teamwork, keeps you determined, keeps you motivated, it keeps you on the right path especially there are so many other things that young kids and myself can be in to. It keeps you out of bad places and bad things happening to you. Sports do that in general, but in football, you have a tough mind, tough body, and I think it really helps shape you up to be a man," said Terry.

--KEYC News 12

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Area Football Players Learn Firsthand From Vikings Great

    Area Football Players Learn Firsthand From Vikings Great

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 7:58 PM EDT2017-06-20 23:58:39 GMT

    Even though the pros don't take the gridiron for another month, that didn't stop a former Viking from coming to Mankato for a kids camp.

    Even though the pros don't take the gridiron for another month, that didn't stop a former Viking from coming to Mankato for a kids camp.

  • Duluth Crushes the MoonDogs Monday Night

    Duluth Crushes the MoonDogs Monday Night

    Monday, June 19 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-06-20 03:42:58 GMT

    Sam Baier smacks a 3 run homer in big win over MoonDogs.

    Sam Baier smacks a 3 run homer in big win over MoonDogs.

  • Stingers Power Past MoonDogs

    Stingers Power Past MoonDogs

    Sunday, June 18 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-19 03:39:44 GMT

     Stingers win 8-2 over the MoonDogs.  

     Stingers win 8-2 over the MoonDogs.  

  • 2017 Vikings Training Camp Schedule Released

    2017 Vikings Training Camp Schedule Released

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:43:18 GMT

    Dig out your purple and gold, and your calendar! The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out. 

    Dig out your purple and gold, and your calendar! The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out. 

  • Twins Youth Baseball Clinic Comes To Waseca

    Twins Youth Baseball Clinic Comes To Waseca

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:42:45 GMT

    Earlier Saturday morning  a Minnesota Twins youth baseball clinic took centerstage at the iconic Tink Larson Field over in Waseca putting the fun in fundamentals for those that may one day suit up at Target Field. "To come here, in the field that Tink built to teach some baseball, it's an honor," said Steve Hucke. Plenty of young baseball players from all over Southern Minnesota converged at Tink Larson Field for a clinic put on by the Minnesota Twins learning fr...

    Earlier Saturday morning  a Minnesota Twins youth baseball clinic took centerstage at the iconic Tink Larson Field over in Waseca putting the fun in fundamentals for those that may one day suit up at Target Field. "To come here, in the field that Tink built to teach some baseball, it's an honor," said Steve Hucke. Plenty of young baseball players from all over Southern Minnesota converged at Tink Larson Field for a clinic put on by the Minnesota Twins learning fr...

  • Ries Inks With Texas Charge

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:46:35 GMT

    NFCA Player of the Year and National Champion Coley Ries will continue her softball career at the next level. The Eagle Lake-native inked a deal with the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch League. The former Mankato East Cougar led the Mavericks to the 2017 NCAA D-II National Softball Title. 

    NFCA Player of the Year and National Champion Coley Ries will continue her softball career at the next level. The Eagle Lake-native inked a deal with the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch League. The former Mankato East Cougar led the Mavericks to the 2017 NCAA D-II National Softball Title. 

  • Marshall Baseball Takes Home 3rd Place At State

    Marshall Baseball Takes Home 3rd Place At State

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:44:36 GMT

    Marshall wins 10-9 over Alexandria. 

    Marshall wins 10-9 over Alexandria. 

  • Jaguars Fall 2-0, Unable To Capitalize On Errant Throw

    Jaguars Fall 2-0, Unable To Capitalize On Errant Throw

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:42:31 GMT

    Wabasha - Kellogg tops GHEC/ML/T in the Class A State quarterfinals

    Wabasha - Kellogg tops GHEC/ML/T in the Class A State quarterfinals