Dashcam Video Released of Police Shooting of Philando Castile

Authorities have released evidence from their investigation into the police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile. A WARNING this video is graphic.

The squad–car camera video shows last July's deadly encounter.

The evidence from the trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez was released Tuesday.

While the video shows the shooting of Castile, who was black, it does not show what happened in the car.

Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges Friday. He fired seven shots at Castile just seconds after the 32–year–old told the officer he had a gun. He had a permit for it.

The shooting gained widespread attention because Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, livestreamed its aftermath on Facebook. The Facebook video was shared widely, and included Reynolds' statements that Castile hadn't been reaching for his gun.

The city of St. Anthony announced Friday Yanez was being dismissed from its police force, despite the acquittal.

--KEYC News 12