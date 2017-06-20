Dashcam Video Released of Police Shooting of Philando Castile

Authorities have released evidence from their investigation into the police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile. A WARNING this video is graphic.
The squad–car camera video shows last July's deadly encounter.
The evidence from the trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez was released Tuesday.
While the video shows the shooting of Castile, who was black, it does not show what happened in the car.
Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges Friday. He fired seven shots at Castile just seconds after the 32–year–old told the officer he had a gun. He had a permit for it.
The shooting gained widespread attention because Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, livestreamed its aftermath on Facebook. The Facebook video was shared widely, and included Reynolds' statements that Castile hadn't been reaching for his gun.
The city of St. Anthony announced Friday Yanez was being dismissed from its police force, despite the acquittal.
A Wells man is airlifted following an accident last night in Faribault County.
A 49-year-old Mankato man is charged with allegedly exposing himself to passers-by.
Dale Wilson entered a guilty plea Tuesday. Sentencing is August 21st.
A 16–year–old boy is safe after authorities were called to search for him as he was kayaking on Lake Ballantyne northwest of Madison Lake.
Donald Thomas III pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
Video that shows a Minnesota police officer firing seven rapid shots at Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July is now public, days after the officer was acquitted in the case.
The Minnesota State Fair has announced its list of new foods for 2017.
Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a motorcycle in Olmsted County
