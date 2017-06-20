Jockeys Avoid Collision With Riderless Horse at Minn. Track

This was a very unwelcome turn for a race horse.

Shortly after Sunday's fifth race began at Minnesota's Canterbury Park, Tiz a Princess unseated jockey Patrick Canchari and jumped over the inside rail fence.

Tiz a Princess ran into the infield and headed toward the final turn. The horse then jumped over the inside rail and returned to the track. Jockeys Jareth Loveberry and Leslie Mawing both slowed their horses and avoided colliding with the wayward animal, which was eventually caught by an outrider.

Canterbury Park spokesman Jeff Maday says the race was declared "no contest," the first time that has happened at the track since August 2015. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports wagers on the race were refunded.

-KEYC News 12