Man Charged With Death of Man in Fight Outside Fargo Bar

A man accused of beating up three people outside a downtown Fargo bar is facing a new charge since one of the victims has died.

Court documents show that Darren Patterson, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was charged Tuesday with felony manslaughter. The charge says Patterson "recklessly caused the death" of James Grant by punching him in the head, causing Grant to fall backward and hit his head on the ground.

Grant died earlier this month.

Patterson is also charged with aggravated assault and simple assault for punching two other men outside the HoDo bar. A preliminary hearing is set for June 29.

Patterson's attorney, Bruce Quick of Fargo, said in a statement that Darren Patterson and his family and devastated by Grant's death.

