Workshop Looks to Confront Racism

A workshop to help confront racism was launched by the YWCA of Mankato.



The workshop is designed for those who want to acquire skills in dealing with racism as it occurs in their personal lives but with the "Minnesota Nice" demeanor it can be difficult to find ways to deal.



"People are afraid to intervene, it's not in their culture, it's not in how they're used to communicating. They know they want to do something they just don't know what to do or how to do it," said Racial Justice Coordinator with the YWCA, Mckayla Murphy.



According to Murphy subtle racism happens in Minnesota, so the workshop will spend a lot of time identifying types of racism that exist within our community.



"I think a lot of people have this vision that they think racism is and it's something really big or something that everyone around you would notice and we kind of train people to pick up on those smaller instances," added Murphy.



Organizers believe Mankato is lacking places to go and have conversations about this topic so the workshop will hopefully bring a change.



"As a community it's a great place to provide a safe place to have really difficult conversations and I think this workshop does provide that safe place," said Program Manager with the YWCA, Ayan Musse.



For those who missed the workshop, organizers encourage the community to step out of their comfort zone and engage in conversations with their neighbors to better understand each other and respect their differences.

