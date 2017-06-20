MSU Softball Coaching Staff Earns National Award

The National Champion MSU softball team continues to garner recognition. The coaching staff of head coach Lori Meyer, associate head coach Kristle Wolcott and grad assistant coach Sammie Hildreth were named the NFCA 2017 NCAA D-II coaching staff of the year.

The three coaches led the squad to a national title, NSIC regular season & post season championships and a program best 64-7 record.

During the season, the purple and gold put together a 28-game win streak and went 10-1 in the NCAA tournament including a 5-0 showing at the NCAA Championships.