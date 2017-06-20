Cooling Awarded NCAA Post-Grad Scholarship

Madelia-native and All-American Maverick wrestler Adam Cooling earned one of 174 NCAA post-graduate scholarships (awarded annually to student-athletes who excel both academically and athletically).

The two-time All-American finished 3rd at the national championships in both 2016 and 2017. He was also named this year's Don Buchanan Award recipient as MSU's top senior male student athlete. Cooling finished his senior season with a 36-3 record and a career record of 108-24.

He graduated MSU with a degree in exercise science with a 3.88 GPA. The Madelia-native plans to attend graduate school in the fall of 2018 to pursue a doctorate in Physical Therapy.