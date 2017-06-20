Baier/Knowles Teaming Up With Duluth Huskies

The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds and Springfield Tigers have played some memorable baseball games against one another over the years.

Now two players who were fierce rivals in high school are teaming up in the Northwoods League.

"I had two strikes on me, so I definitely wasn't trying to, was just trying to put the ball in play, but got a good barrel on it," said Baier.

The Duluth Huskies Sam Baier made quite the entrance in a homecoming of sorts Monday night at Franklin Rogers Park.

Smacking a three run homer in the second inning against the Mankato MoonDogs.

The former Springfield Tiger state champion is picking up right where he left off in college.

The Augustana Vikings posted a .313 batting average to go along with six homers in his freshman season.

"Staying humble, and there's never an I in team, it's always I'm trying to help the team out, and if success comes my way, then so be it, I just try to do my job like I say," said Baier.

Baier's inked a temporary contract with Duluth taking advantage of an opportunity to play against some high level talent.

"I don't necessarily see as good of pitching at college, where you're getting a bunch of D1 guys here, so it's a great experience, gets me better all around, and hopefully it gives me a chance next year to come back and play," said Baier.

Meanwhile, Gabe Knowles signed a season–long deal with the Huskies, as the Cathedral Greyhound turned Minnesota Gopher elected to spend the summer fine tuning his craft.

"Just coming off my redshirt freshman year, my coach sent me to Duluth just to get more experience and get ready for next year. It's a totally different atmosphere, your body is tired from playing every day, but it's just a blast as a way to get better each and every day," said Knowles.

Coming from rival high schools on Highway 14 onto separate college programs with both working toward their dream of playing professional baseball.

"The big show is always the goal, so I mean I'm going to play as hard as I can, if it happens, it happens," said Baier.

