Buffalo Lake Man Injured In Fertilizer Spreader Rollover

A Buffalo Lake man is injured after rolling his fertilizer spreader in Renville County.

It happened around 6:30 yesterday morning.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation found 28-year-old Alex Rischmiller, of Buffalo Lake, was westbound on 810th Avenue near Hector in an AGCO fertilizer spreader when he veered off the roadway and caught the edge of the ditch, causing the spreader to enter the ditch and roll.

Rischmiller was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

He was transported to the nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.