Mountain Lake Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident

In Jackson County, a 19-year-old Mountain Lake man is injured in a motorcycle accident.

It happened just before 8:30 last night. The State Patrol says a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Westan Bramstedt, of Mountain Lake, was northbound on Jackson County Road 9, trying to turn eastbound onto Lake View Drive. That’s when the motorcycle left the roadway, colliding with a sign and a parked vehicle.

According to the report, Bramstedt was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

The report also states alcohol as a factor in the accident.

He was transported to the Windom Hospital with life-threatening injuries.