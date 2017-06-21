Meth, Manufacturing Equipment Seized In Fargo

Police in Fargo say officers uncovered a mobile methamphetamine lab after finding a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Authorities say 1.8 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, along with chemicals and equipment used to make the drug were seized from the vehicle Monday. Police arrested a 51-year-old Hawley, Minnesota man.

Officers from the Cass County Drug Task Force helped with handling the contents of the vehicle.