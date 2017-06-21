KEYC - Meth, Manufacturing Equipment Seized In Fargo

Meth, Manufacturing Equipment Seized In Fargo

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Police in Fargo say officers uncovered a mobile methamphetamine lab after finding a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. 
    Authorities say 1.8 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, along with chemicals and equipment used to make the drug were seized from the vehicle Monday. Police arrested a 51-year-old Hawley, Minnesota man. 
 Officers from the Cass County Drug Task Force helped with handling the contents of the vehicle. 