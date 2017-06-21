Albert Lea Democrat Enters Congressional Race

An Albert Lea native and businessman has announced he is running for first District Congressional district seat currently held by Tim Walz.

Colin Minehart partnered with his wife and operated three different businesses, selling the last one in 2014. During that time, Minehart also served in leadership roles as an advocate for fellow business owners with the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association and the American Beverage Licensees in Washington DC.

Minehart says he has reached a point in his life where he wants to help others, just as many have helped him in his life.

Minehart says he looks forward to meeting more of the people that live in the 1st district over the next year.

