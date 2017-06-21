KEYC - Boy With Special Needs Rescued From Marsh In Eden Prairie

Boy With Special Needs Rescued From Marsh In Eden Prairie

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A 9-year-old boy with special needs has been found in a marsh after wandering away from a camp in Eden Prairie. 
    Police say the search for the boy Tuesday was difficult because of the tall reeds, cattails and water and muck. A State Patrol helicopter was launched and the child was spotted from the air. 
    Eden Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Becki White says the boy was found sitting in the middle of a clearing on top of a bed of reeds or a beaver dam. 
    Authorities say it took up to 25 minutes to bring the child out of the marsh. He was checked by paramedics and returned to Camp Eden Wood. 