Clydesdale Team Visits Lower North Mankato

In Jackson County, a 19-year-old Mountain Lake man is injured in a motorcycle accident.
Dale Wilson entered a guilty plea Tuesday. Sentencing is August 21st.
A Buffalo Lake man is injured after rolling his fertilizer spreader in Renville County.
Donald Thomas III pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a motorcycle in Olmsted County
A 16–year–old boy is safe after authorities were called to search for him as he was kayaking on Lake Ballantyne northwest of Madison Lake.
A 49-year-old Mankato man is charged with allegedly exposing himself to passers-by.
A Wells man is airlifted following an accident last night in Faribault County.
