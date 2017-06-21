Mankato Native Serving On-Board USS Ronald Reagan

A Mankato native is serving on-board the USS Ronald Reagan.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Operations Specialist 2nd Class (SW/AW) Jessica Kuchenmeister uses a radar to correlate surface tracks on the bridge of the Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).

The photo was taken as the ship departed from a scheduled port visit in Singapore.

The Navy says the USS Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, which provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

(Photo Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Randy Lee Adams II/Released)

KEYC News 12 wants to thank Jessica and all those that serve our country.