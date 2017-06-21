Murder Charge Filed In Fatal Overdose

A Minneapolis man suspected of providing the fentanyl that killed an Edina man is charged with murder.

Anthony West is jailed in Hennepin County on $500,000 bail. The 43-year-old West is charged with third-degree murder in the Feb. 25 death of a 27-year-old man who was not identified in a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors around the state have been increasingly seeking murder charges against dealers who sell illicit drugs that result in a fatal overdose.

West has a lengthy criminal record, including sexual assault, theft and obscenity involving a minor. West's public defender did not immediately return a call for comment.