Body Recovered From Fargo River Identified

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has confirmed the body recovered from a river in Fargo, North Dakota is that of a missing swimmer.

Twenty-nine-year-old David Tikayne disappeared while swimming with friends June 5 near a pedestrian bridge that connects Memorial Park in Moorhead with Oak Grove Park in Fargo.

Tikayne's body was found in the Red River last week.

The Moorhead and Fargo fire departments and the Red River Valley dive and rescue team searched for the missing swimmer.