Training for Emergency or Disaster Communications

Communication is key in times of emergency or disaster and becoming a more effective communicator is an important skill.

That's why members of emergency management, public health, law enforcement and medical staff came together at South Central College this morning.

The workshop was based on a mock mass sickness at a fictitious college, having members work through how to react to the event, including response to the media.

Organizers say having drills like this will pay off when a real event happens.

Eric Weller of South Central College says, "When we talk about public information we talk about two things. Number one its got to be timely and number two its got to be accurate and you have to get the information out there. We have Great media partners in the Mankato and Southern Minnesota area, but they can only get the information from us to make sure it's accurate"



The group also talked about how social media is becoming a major component of communication in times of emergency or crisis.

--KEYC NEWS 12