MIDDAY EXPERT: Meal Prep Ideas For Healthy Eating

Jordana Schreiner, RD, LD, Registered Dietitian with Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about meal preps.

Schreiner talked about why meal preps are recommended for everyone, including those with a busy lifestyle. She says the first thing you should do is go through the planning process and make a grocery list, making sure to keep your My Plate in mind. Hy-Vee has a variety of online tools to help making the meal prep process easier. Click here for more.