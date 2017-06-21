Krause Named June "Good People" Winner

This month’s Good People recipient is giving back after she herself received help from the Arthritis Foundation.

Around 10 years ago KrisAnn Krause was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Krause says, “The Arthritis Foundation was very supportive and helpful for me in finding a doctor, finding treatment option, finding anything that would help me cope and deal with how I was going to move forward.”

While she is technically in remission, she still feels some of the symptoms, especially fatigue.

But that hasn’t slowed her down in her resolve to give back.

Krause says, “I’m really involved in the Arthritis Foundation. I did a big fundraiser one night and we had a night at the circus event.”

She raised nearly $3,000 that night.

And once a year she spends a whole week helping out at Camp Cambria, a place where kids with arthritis can go to be with other kids like them.

Krause says, “The best part is that they helped me so I can give back to them and help anyway I can.

KrisAnn Krause, a KEYC News 12 Good People award recipient.

-KEYC News 12