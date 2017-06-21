Woman Dead in Algona House Fire

A 29-year-old woman from Des Moines is dead after a house fire in Algona.

Jessica Southard was pronounced dead at the scene. 69-year-old Karen Lierleyrom from Algona was injured. 63-year-old Patrice Lierley from Des Moines was also home but not injured.

The Algona Fire Department received a 911 call at 2:33 Wednesday reporting a house fire at 211 Brookridge, Algona.

Upon arrival, the fire department discovered heavy smoke and located the fire in a bedroom in the house. The house was occupied by three females, two were taken to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

