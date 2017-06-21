Sibley County Man To Serve 4 Year Prison Term After Probation Violation

A Henderson man convicted of criminal vehicular homicide is sent to prison after violating the terms of his probation.

Joshua James Krueger admitted during a probation hearing to violating the terms.

That infraction has revoked the stay of Krueger's original sentence.

He will now serve a 4 year prison term with 32 months in custody and 16 months of supervised release, receiving 41 days credit for time served.

Krueger was driving in September of 2014 when he rolled his car several times, resulting in the death of his passenger Brendan Kroehler of Henderson.

