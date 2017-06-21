KEYC - Crews Called to Fire West of North Mankato

Crews Called to Fire West of North Mankato

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
NORTH MANKATO, Minn, -

Area firefighters respond to a barn fire earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Crews from North Mankato, Lake Crystal, St. Peter and Courtland were called to the fire on 421st Avenue just after 3:30 Wednesday.

Neighbors say the homeowner had just finished mowing his yard when the fire began.

Officials say the cause remains under investigation.

