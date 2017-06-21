Old Time Vernon Center Fourth Of July Tradition To End

In Jackson County, a 19-year-old Mountain Lake man is injured in a motorcycle accident.
Dale Wilson entered a guilty plea Tuesday. Sentencing is August 21st.
Joshua Krueger's sentence was stayed in 2016, will now serve prison term for probation violation.
A Buffalo Lake man is injured after rolling his fertilizer spreader in Renville County.
Area firefighters respond to a barn fire earlier Wednesday afternoon.
Donald Thomas III pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
The Navy says the USS Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, which provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a motorcycle in Olmsted County
