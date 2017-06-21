Old Time Vernon Center Fourth Of July Tradition To End

Resident and Volunteer, Will Purvis says, "350 and that counts the dogs and cats too."



Proud to call the small town of Vernon Center his home..

Will Purvis' roots date back over 100 years.



Purvis says, "My grandfather came to this community in 1913 and raised his family here. it's important to me to raise my family here and we continue to enjoy Vernon Center."



Purvis says the sense of community bringing everyone together is what small towns are all about.



Purvis says, "The Fourth of July is the day that we show off all of the good things that happen in small communities."



Although the fourth was always a big celebration for the townies, they took it to the next step in 1976 by making it a day not just for the family but the community as a whole.

With a car show, food, parade and ending the night with fireworks.



Committee Member, Devin Moline says, "It just brings back so many community members that use to live here and then moved away and then they hear the Fourth is happening and they come back".



But the event has become a struggle to continue.



Moline says, "From lining up the parade, serving the food, lining the cars and calling all the people. We just need more bodies and it's not happening anymore."



Most likely making 2017 their final community celebration.



Moline says, "I participated in this when I was a kid and I think a lot of people plan on having their kids participate in the small town traditions and when they stop the kids aren't able to participate in those traditions anymore."



Organizers say they hope people will step up and volunteer to keep it alive for many years to come.



Purvis says, "We've had a good strong group of volunteers that did a wonderful job and then another group of volunteers comes in so I hope that we're at the point where another group is coming on."



Big or small young or old it's all about the red white and blue...and keeping Independence Day a more meaningful part of this community for future generations.

