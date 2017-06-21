Preserving The Stories Of Jeffers Petroglyphs

An estimated 5,000 Native American rock carvings in a native prairie setting near Comfrey tell the tales of life long ago.

It's tourist season at Jeffers Petroglyphs, and visitors from all over the country are looking down to read the stories of ancient Native American tribes.

St. Olaf rising junior Olivia Snover said, "It's so cool when you look at the petroglyphs, and they come to life underneath you, especially around five o'clock if you're around here, they just really come to life in the light."

But this rock island in the grassy–prairie sea is facing a long waged battle for survival.

St. Olaf rising senior Claire Mumford said, "Even though this is a really, really hard rock, deterioration is very slow, but it's still. There's lichen growth that can cover up petroglyphs."

That has a pair of St. Olaf students, Claire Mumford and Olivia Snover, spending sun–up to sun–down snapping shots of the rock using reflectance transformation imaging or RTI to photograph this symbolic history.

They use a stationary camera and mobile high-intensity light source.

Mumford said, "And we move that around the camera, so we can capture the petroglyph from every different angle, all the way from 90 degrees, all the way down to the ground, just to pick up any small detail."

At each location, Claire and Olivia can take up 55 photos that are uploaded and analyzed.

Snover said, "When we go and take this petroglyph and put it in RTI builder, which is an online program, it goes and makes the petroglyphs really pop so we can see them from the bottom, see what's underneath the surface, which may not be visible from the naked eye."

They use the advice of staff at the site and a bit of luck to find the right spots to photograph.

Also working alongside a team of Australians, the end goal will be to make the project available to the Jeffers site to share more of these ancient stories.

Snover said, "Preserving these cultures and helping preserve the history of this place I think is very important for us."

Mumford said, "You can't really see a lot from walking along the path but getting to come up here and really get close to it, it's really cool to get to see things that people may not even know is out there and be able to see that, bring it to life and make it more accessible for many other people."

Claire and Olivia will wrap up at the site later this week but continue the work at St. Olaf.

If you want to check it out, Jeffers Petroglyphs is open daily through Labor Day.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, kids and college students.

--KEYC News 12