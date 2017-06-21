Strawberries Ready For Picking

It's peak time to bite into a ripe red strawberry, as conditions are making for a good bumper crop across the state.

The more than 100–year–old Schumacher's Berry Farm opened for the season last Thursday, June 15.

Mild temperatures and some decent rain have helped to ripen the rows of plants.

People from all over southern Minnesota visit the farm to pick and bite into the juicy berries.

Schumacher's Berry Farm CEO Trent Schumacher said, "We get to see a lot of people who come back year after year. I've watched a lot of families grow up over the years as they came out here. They came out here originally with their grandmother perhaps and now there out here with their own children."

The season usually lasts about two and a half weeks,

Schumacher's is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. through noon during the season.

