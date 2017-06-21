Special Gift For Area Family

A North Mankato family facing a health crisis receives a life-changing surprise.

Six weeks ago 4-year-old Leah Mueller was diagnosed with leukemia and for almost a month, she and her parents Anne and Eric have called the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester-home while Leah received chemotherapy treatment. Today they arrived at their real home to a very comfortable surprise.



"Something that she can come home to and it'll instantly put a smile on her face and she needs a smile, she's been through some tough times the last six weeks," Eagle Lake American Legion Manager and Leah's neighbor Chris Thomas said.



Tina, Tom and Kevin at Rooms and Rest and the Eagle Lake American Legion split the cost of the new furniture for their house.



"It really is a testament to the kindness of people when something like this happens to a child. It's really a heartwarming experience," Leah's father Eric Mueller said.



Leah will continue receiving treatment for the next two years. The long weeks spent in the hospital will be made somewhat easier thanks to family and the community.



"It's been crazy. It's been very emotional, very overwhelming but just very thankful that we have a great support system," Leah's mother Anne Mueller said.



The Legion is holding a benefit for the family on June 24th at the Eagle Lake American Legion Post, all proceeds from the daylong event will go toward costs associated with Leah's treatments.

--KEYC News 12