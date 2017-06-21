Special Gift For Area Family

Joshua Krueger's sentence was stayed in 2016, will now serve prison term for probation violation.
In Jackson County, a 19-year-old Mountain Lake man is injured in a motorcycle accident.
Area firefighters responded to a shop and house fire on Wednesday afternoon.
Dale Wilson entered a guilty plea Tuesday. Sentencing is August 21st.
A Buffalo Lake man is injured after rolling his fertilizer spreader in Renville County.
Lack of volunteer makes 2017 celebration most likely their last.
Donald Thomas III pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
A 29-year-old woman from Des Moines is dead after a house fire in Algona.
