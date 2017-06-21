Solstice At Seppmann Mill

Community members celebrate solstice, with a picnic.

A few dozen people looking to enjoy the evening of the longest day of the year gather at Seppmann Mill at Minneopa State Park.

The Friends of Minneopa group sponsored the event, with a bonfire and music at the historic site on the edge of the park.

Local musicians, Ron Arsenault and Dave Pengra performed for the group until 8 o'clock this evening.

