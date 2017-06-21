Observing Ramadan On The Longest Day Of The Year

Ramadan, the holiday month for Muslims that has them fasting, both food and water, from sun up to sun down... includes the longest day of the year this time around.



15 hours, 30 minutes. That's how long this group of Muslims in Mankato abstained from food and water yesterday.

The 30 day month of observance follows the Islamic lunar calendar, meaning the actual start and stop time shifts ten days a year.

Fasting is practiced from sun up to sun down, making yesterday the longest fast any Muslim at this latitude must face.



"We're doing it because God told us to do so. The benefit, in human terms, is you develop empathy for people unable to eat. The people around the world that are starving, unable to feed their children. We eat together as a community for the whole month. It's a different experience," Abdi Sabrie said.

As part of yesterday's service, several community leaders were invited to attend the service, as well as members of the UCC church in Mankato, to continue to make connections across the division of their faiths.

"Reverend Dana Mann and this center - we have an interfaith collaboration. We work together for the common good and try to bring our respective congregations to know one another and do things for the common good," Sabrie said.

The final day of Ramadan is on Saturday.

-- KEYC News 12.