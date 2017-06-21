Walker-Rider Tournament Celebrates 20th Year

On Wednesday, over 30 golfers from Minneopa, Terrace View and North Links all hit the links at Minneopa Golf Club for the 20th Annual Walker-Rider Tournament. The event began back in 1997 at North Links and was named the Sister City, Tri-Course, Rotating, Public Course, Annual Walker-Rider Cup.

The tourney rotates every summer.

This year, the North Links Ladies Golf League took home the traveling trophy.