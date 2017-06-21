Multiple Crews Respond To Fire in Belgrade Township

Area firefighters respond to a shop with living quarters that was on fire earlier Wednesday afternoon. Crews from North Mankato, Nicollet, Lake Crystal, St. Peter, South Bend and Courtland were called to the fire on 421st Avenue just after 3:30 Wednesday.

Neighbors say the homeowner had just finished mowing his yard when the fire began.

Family tells us the fire started in the shop and then spread to the living quarters.They added both are a complete loss.

Authorities say the cause remains under investigation.

According to Nicollet Fire Chief Joel Polzin, crews finished clearing the scene just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

