4-Year-Old Daughter to Philando Castile's Girlfriend: "I can keep you safe."

Dashboard camera footage was released Tuesday, and cell phone video from inside the car went viral last summer the day Philando Castile was shot by Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Wednesday, new video was released from the aftermath, showing the bravery of a little girl who witnessed the shooting.

Dashcam audio: "Get the girl out of here..."

The girl's mother and Castile's girlfriend... Diamond Reynolds... Was sitting in the front seat streaming the aftermath on facebook live.

The mother and girl were both placed in the back of a patrol car... Reynolds was handcuffed... Clearly upset.

Diamond Reynolds: "F—–"

Reynolds' 4-year-old daughter: "Mom, please stop cussing and screaming 'cause I don't want you to get shooted."

Reynolds: "Ok, give me a kiss. My phone just died."

Daughter: "I can keep you safe."

Reynolds: "It's OK, I got it, OK? I can't believe they just did that."

As the young girl comforts her mother...

The pair pray, unaware Castile has died.

Reynolds: "Dear Lord please let him be ok...

Daughter: "And please tell God to get here right now."

Police eventually took the handcuffs off Diamond Reynolds so she could rock and comfort her daughter.

But they were left in the back seat of the patrol car for 45 minutes until an officer drove them to a nearby police station for questioning.