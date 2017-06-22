Meeker County Officer Sentenced In Stalking Case

A Meeker County patrol sergeant accused of stalking a man has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Under terms of a sentencing agreement, Joel Engler will serve 10 days of his three-month jail term. A charge of stalking was dismissed.

The complaint says Engler had become ``obsessed'' with the man for several years and would drive by his house multiple times a day and send dozens of text messages a day.

Engler was placed on leave last September. He would serve the remainder of his jail sentence if he doesn't comply with restrictions, including no contact with the complainant.