Meeker County Officer Sentenced In Stalking Case

Joshua Krueger's sentence was stayed in 2016, will now serve prison term for probation violation.
Joshua Krueger's sentence was stayed in 2016, will now serve prison term for probation violation.
A North Mankato family facing a health crisis receives a life-changing surprise.
A North Mankato family facing a health crisis receives a life-changing surprise.
Wednesday, new video was released from the aftermath, showing the bravery of a little girl who witnessed the shooting.
Wednesday, new video was released from the aftermath, showing the bravery of a little girl who witnessed the shooting.
Lack of volunteer makes 2017 celebration most likely their last.
Lack of volunteer makes 2017 celebration most likely their last.
The more than 100–year–old Schumacher's Berry Farm opened for the season last Thursday, June 15.
The more than 100–year–old Schumacher's Berry Farm opened for the season last Thursday, June 15.
A 29-year-old woman from Des Moines has died in a house fire in Algona.
A 29-year-old woman from Des Moines has died in a house fire in Algona.
Area firefighters respond to a shop with living quarters that was on fire earlier Wednesday afternoon. Crews from North Mankato, Nicollet, Lake Crystal, St. Peter, South Bend and Courtland were called to the fire on 421st Avenue just after 3:30 Wednesday.
Area firefighters respond to a shop with living quarters that was on fire earlier Wednesday afternoon. Crews from North Mankato, Nicollet, Lake Crystal, St. Peter, South Bend and Courtland were called to the fire on 421st Avenue just after 3:30 Wednesday.