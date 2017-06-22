Police Asked To Limit Presence In Minneapolis Pride Parade

Organizers of the Twin Cities Pride Parade have asked police to minimize their participation in Sunday's event in downtown Minneapolis, citing tensions over the police shooting of Philando Castile.

They say they're trying to respect the pain many are feeling following last week's acquittal of the officer who killed the black motorist during a traffic stop.

The statement says they're required to have a police car lead the parade to make sure the route is clear, so it will be a lone unmarked squad and there will be limited police participation in the parade itself.

The parade, which draws about 350,000 people, has started in previous years with several marked squad cars and police officers.

Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, calls the decision disturbing.