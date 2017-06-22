MDA Warns Of Poison Hemlock Plant

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is warning residents about the dangers of a poisonous plant.

Poison hemlock is a toxic member of the carrot family.

Sightings have been recorded in isolated pockets of Minnesota, most recently in the southeastern part of the state.

MDA says residents should be on the lookout for the weed, and take extra precautions when handling it.

All parts of poison hemlock, including the leaves and the roots are poisonous. If ingested, MDA says to call Minnesota Poison Control immediately

MDA says the weed appears to be spreading quickly near St. Charles and Lanesboro, but could be growing elsewhere across the state.

Anyone who thinks they see the plant is asked to take a picture and contact their local University of Minnesota Extension office.