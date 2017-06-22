Another Sears Set To Close

Another Sears store is closing their doors.



Fairmont Sears Owner Jennifer Bolden says she was informed on Tuesday, June 20 by corporate that her location would be closing.

Bolden and her husband bought the store late last year and took over on Black Friday.

Bolden says the closure came as a surprise to hear.

Sears Holding has announced nearly 200 closings this year at Sears and K–Mart locations.

Among those was the Sears in Mankato.

Already, merchandise is being discounted with the closure scheduled for July 24.

--KEYC News 12