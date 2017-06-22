Waseca Man Charged In Undercover Prostitution Sting

A 30-year-old Waseca man is charged in a prostitution sting.

The joint undercover operation was conducted by the Mankato Department of Public Safety, New Ulm Police Department and Nicollet County Sheriff's Office on May 31.

According to court documents, Ian Alexander Johnson, of Waseca, allegedly responded to an ad on backpage.com, agreeing to pay $200 for sexual acts.

Johnson met undercover officers at a hotel in St. Peter, where he was arrested.

He is charged with one count of engaging in prostitution.