North Mankato Woman Charged For Alleged Abuse On Children

A North Mankato woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly abusing her five children.

According to the criminal complaint, 36-year-old Maria Esquivel, of North Mankato, is accused of abusing and assaulting her children..ranging in age from 1 to 14 years old.

The victims say the abuse occurred between December 2016 and March 2017.

On one instance one of the victims said Esquivel twisted their arm and finger, causing their finger to swell because they were late for school.

During questioning, the victims say Esquivel told them not to tell police about the abuse.

She faces 15 charges, including numerous counts of second and fifth degree assault and domestic assault.