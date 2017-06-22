KEYC - State Patrol Investigating Accident In Waseca County

State Patrol Investigating Accident In Waseca County

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an accident out of Waseca County.

It happened just before 9 this morning.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old was eastbound on Highway 30, veered off the roadway, and rolled.

She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Her name and condition have not been released. 