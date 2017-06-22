MIDDAY EXPERT: Benefits Of Including Strength, Cardio In Workout Routine

Owner of Kato Crossfit, Ben Janike, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the importance of incorporating both strength and cardio training in your workout routine.

Janike says cardio helps to get your heart rate up, and following with strength helps to build muscle. He says it's best to focus of form when it comes to strength training, instead of increasing your weight. As for cardio, Janike says there are a variety of exercises that are beneficial, including running, rowing, jump rope and his personal favorite, burpees.