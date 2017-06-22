Farm Forward: Adding Pennycress To The Corn/Soybean Rotation

This week's Farm Forward looks at oilseeds, in particular a plant called pennycress, which could be used for biodiesel and other products, as well as serve as a third cash crop in the current corn and soybean rotation.



If we're being honest with ourselves, pennycress is a weed. That's what it's always been considered at least.

But researchers think they may have found a use.



"Pennycress is an oilseed that we can harvest early in the spring and then we can relay plant soybean into that and get the soybean crop at the end. Now instead of just having corn and soybeans, we have corn, pennycress and soybeans. We've got three profit centers available to us," Gregg Johnson, who works in biomass cropping systems at the University of Minnesota's Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, said.

The idea to turn a weed into a money maker has sustainability at its roots. It's more about finding a good reason to plant cover crops.

"They are trying to add plant cover throughout the year. We want it on the surface to prevent erosion, help sequester carbon, soil health, a number of different values that we can get throughout the year," Johnson said.

So far researchers have locked in the process of cultivation, and extracting the oil.

Now it's just about finding someone to buy it.

"I'll just say the markets are developing. There's some markets becoming available in biodiesel. Ultimately, I think jet fuel. Specialty oils like cosmetics. You'll see those industries start to pick up now that we've got a fairly strong handle on the agronomics - we're able to provide the volume that they need," Johnson said.

Johnson adds that the entire genome of pennycress has been mapped, potentially opening up a whole new world of possibilities for the plant.

