Car Crashes Into Estherville Hy-Vee

Two are injured in an unusual crash in Estherville Thursday morning.

It happened just after 8:45 Thursday morning at the Hy–Vee store in Estherville.

Police say a car driven by 92 year old Robert Stump of Estherville ran into a parked car and then into the store, striking a support beam.

Damage to the two vehicles is estimated at $3,500 apiece.

Officials say damage to the store is estimated at $20,000.

Two people inside the store were transported to the local hospital with injuries.

Stump was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a motor vehicle.

