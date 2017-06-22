Texas Boy's Dream Brings Him To Drive A Tank

An Odessa, Texas 12–year–old is spending this week in Minnesota.

While it will include the usual stops like Mall of America, he's also taking a very unique ride as Drive A Tank making a wish a reality.

For 12–year–old Nathan Mendoza, he's a bit too young yet to get behind the wheel of a car, but today, June 22, his hands were pulling the gears manning a tank and making a big splash.

It's coming a long way from the battle he faced just a few years ago.

Nathan's mom, Christina Mendoza said, "To see him here, we know that he's doing great. You know, that he's able to travel, and go places, and we don't have to worry anymore. Whereas before, it was scary to go anywhere. I mean, even outside."

In March 2015, Nathan was diagnosed with T–Cell Lymphoma – a common type of blood cancer, but now in remission, it's time to make a dream starting on YouTube half a decade ago come true.

Make-A-Wish recipient Nathan Mendoza said, "We found a video, Wong Fu Productions and they were here [at Drive A Tank], and when I saw them do all this stuff, I wanted to go."

Enjoying all things military, Nathan's journey with his parents is a collaboration by Make–A–Wish in Minnesota and North Texas.

Make-A-Wish Minnesota Program Manager Carleen Crouse said, "Nathan's wish is really a unique one. He's coming all the way from Texas to Minnesota for this wish."

...And with the help of Drive A Tank.

The owner of Drive A Tank, Tony Borglum said, "It's a curiosity thing. It's a different type of curiosity and it is somewhat rare in kids, so I think it's important that we make sure this happens today."

Christian Mendoza said, "Hate that it had to take this, you know, wish, but we're glad he picked this because other kids pick Disney Land, Disney World, and that's not Nathan. This is Nathan."

While he doesn't have to worry about entering No Man's Land, the adventure allows this military buff to learn more about these machines of war and his favorite topic of study.

Nathan Mendoza said, "World War I, II and Vietnam mostly."

An education Nathan can now say he experienced firsthand.

Borglum said, "Drive an Abbot around a little bit, maybe an FV432 APC [Armored Personal Carrier] for some periscope driving, crush a car with a Chieftain."

And providing plenty of reasons to smile.

--KEYC News 12