Development Plan for Mankato Transit In The Works

The Greater Mankato Transit System wants your input.

A meeting held Thursday focused on which aspects of the transit system were working well and which ones weren't. This is the first transit development plan for Mankato which will set the direction for the system for the next four to five years.

"We want to just provide a better alternative transportation to the car right now a multi-mobile system seems to be the most sustainable system and that's a combination of bikes, pedestrians, buses and automobiles," Mankato Transit System Superintendent Mark Anderson said.



For those who missed Thursday's meeting, another will take place on Saturday at the Verizon Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

--KEYC News 12