Local Company Lends Understanding On Healthcare Proposal

Brown & Brown Insurance in North Mankato held a seminar to help the community understand who exactly will be affected and how.

For those who go through health care exchanges like the nearly 7% of Minnesotans on MNsure and individuals on Medicaid, the greatest change would be price increases. Those on a large or small group policy shouldn't be affected much by the proposal. And no one would see immediate changes.



"You'll see price increases the next few years but also you'll see if Trump gets his way with this legislation there's going to be less subsidies on the individual policies which will in turn cost more for the people not only the price increases but they'll have less subsidies which will increase the policies even more," Tim Schwartz with Brown & Brown Insurance said.



"In the individual marketplace, it depends on where you're buying today, it depends on what your age is and it depends on your income so those are the variables that impact insurance premiums today and the speculation is that those factors will all be changing so whether it's good or bad will depend on where you're purchasing today or where you're at today," Lora McCollum with Brown & Brown Insurance added.



Tim Schwartz says if it becomes law, it will take at least two years for this legislation to go into effect...but for now he expects many changes to be made to the proposal. Also for now, Minnesotans need to stay informed.



"Insurance markets are more complex than they've ever been and making a decision is harder than ever so make sure you're connected to somebody who knows what the product is, what the information is so that you're getting placed in the right spot," McCollum said.



Republicans have said they want the measure to be voted on by July 4th.

--KEYC News 12