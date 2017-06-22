Man Arrested After Stealing Police Vehicle, Chase

A police pursuit Thursday afternoon spanning more than 20 miles ends in a cornfield near Waldorf.

A suspect, identified by authorities as 38–year–old Danny Eugene Zuehlke of Preston, in a stolen squad car reached a top speed of 130 miles an hour.

The pursuit started at a home on Hanover Street in Mankato, where police had sought to arrest Zuehlke on a felony warrant out of Fillmore County.

Police say that's when Zuehlke stole the squad car.

Mankato police—assisted by Blue Earth County Sheriff deputies, the Minnesota State Patrol and Waseca County Sheriff deputies—pursued Zuehlke on highway 83 past St Clair, then past Pemberton.

Spikes on the road outside of Waldorf punctured the tires, but the suspect continued into a cornfield, then fled on foot. He is currently in the Blue Earth County jail on the outstanding warrant and recommended charges of theft of motor vehicle and fleeing police.

